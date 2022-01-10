(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations closely monitors the reports about almost 8,000 people having been detained in Kazakhstan by police and urges that those arrested are treated with justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said 7,939 people were detained throughout the country since the mass protests erupted in the early days of 2022.

"We're obviously continuing to follow these developments. It is important that whether there or in any other place, people who are detained be afforded justice, international norms," Dujarric said.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices.

In light of the violence that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Almost 1,000 people were injured, the United Nations said. According to the country's Interior Ministry, 17 law enforcers were killed.

On Friday, the Kazakh president said that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who did not lay down their arms. At the same time, Tokayev said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.