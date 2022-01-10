UrduPoint.com

UN Monitors Reports Of Nearly 8,000 Detentions In Kazakhstan's Protests - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:52 PM

UN Monitors Reports of Nearly 8,000 Detentions in Kazakhstan's Protests - Spokesman

The United Nations closely monitors the reports about almost 8,000 people having been detained in Kazakhstan by police and urges that those arrested are treated with justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United Nations closely monitors the reports about almost 8,000 people having been detained in Kazakhstan by police and urges that those arrested are treated with justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said 7,939 people were detained throughout the country since the mass protests erupted in the early days of 2022.

"We're obviously continuing to follow these developments. It is important that whether there or in any other place, people who are detained be afforded justice, international norms," Dujarric said.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices.

In light of the violence that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Almost 1,000 people were injured, the United Nations said. According to the country's Interior Ministry, 17 law enforcers were killed.

On Friday, the Kazakh president said that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who did not lay down their arms. At the same time, Tokayev said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Police Interior Ministry United Nations Same Kazakhstan January Government

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure f ..

Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure for boosting tourism: Ali

3 minutes ago
 Paris says farewell to 'extraterrestrial' Bogdanof ..

Paris says farewell to 'extraterrestrial' Bogdanoff twins

3 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke With New York City Mayor After Bronx F ..

Biden Spoke With New York City Mayor After Bronx Fire, Offered Support - White H ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expresses Condolences for Deaths in Fire ..

UN Chief Expresses Condolences for Deaths in Fire in New York City's Bronx

3 minutes ago
 US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarant ..

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - ..

21 minutes ago
 New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - ..

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.