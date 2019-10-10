UN, Moscow to Sign Memorandum of Cooperation on Start-Ups for Sustainable Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The UN Development Program ( UNDP ) and Moscow government plan to sign a memorandum on cooperation that would facilitate market entry for start-ups launched in the Eurasian economic space and their ability to raise funds in Russia , the CEO of Moscow Agency of Innovations, Alexey Parabuchev, and UNDP Resident Coordinator in Armenia Dmitry Mariyasin told Sputnik.

"The negotiations are underway. There are already many meetings, joint events, and we are moving forward toward this cooperation," Mariyasin said.

He added that the UNDP was interested in "creating an ecosystem that would enable start-ups from Armenia" and other countries in the region that do not operate in Russia "to have access to venture investors in the Russian market." The ultimate aim is to bring business ideas to the point when they can be seen and financed by big investors in larger markets.

"We give them a real chance to grow. For us, it is not just about randomly supporting start-up projects, it is about supporting new technological solutions for complicated social and ecological problems, but not through the traditional projects but through the potential of the private sector," Mariyasin said.

Parabuchev confirmed that the sides were negotiating the terms of the memorandum and the level at which it would be signed.

"We are currently working on signing the memorandum, which will set a format of cooperation between Moscow, as the center of competency for innovation and smart city solutions, and the UNDP, as a platform to facilitate export of best practices into other countries and other regions of our macro-region, and in it we will detail the concrete steps that will be taken. We are currently at the stage of coordinating these steps and the level at which [the memorandum] will be signed," Parabuchev said.

When asked why Russia would be interested in developing businesses from other countries, he said that, aside from prestige, such projects would have a business added value for Moscow in terms of avoiding the trial-and-error methodology and learning best practices and their benchmarking potential.

The UNDP resident coordinator added that the agency had wrapped up its activities in Russia sometime in the 2000s but stressed that Russia remained one of the program's donors.