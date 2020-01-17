The United States would like the UN Security Council to address the looming expiry of the arms embargo imposed on Iran, the US State Department's Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United States would like the UN Security Council to address the looming expiry of the arms embargo imposed on Iran, the US State Department's Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Friday.

"We are only ten months away from the UN arms embargo on the world's leading sponsor of terrorism expiring.

It will allow countries like Russia and China to sell conventional weapons to Iran," Hook said during a press briefing. "This is something which the UN Security Council is going to have to address."

Commenting on the appeals to preserve the Iranian nuclear accords, ditched by the United States, the envoy said that there wasn't "much left of the deal" and reminded that it would also start to expire in October.