UN Must Apply More Pressure on Houthis to Accept Ceasefire - Yemeni Foreign Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United Nations must apply more pressure on the Houthis to get them to agree to a cessation of hostilities, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak told Sputnik.

"The international community (and) the UN has to apply more pressure on the Houthis to accept this practical proposal, starting with a ceasefire," Mubarak said.

"They can by being more clear and practice some more pressure using all the tools that the (UN) Security Council has, and make Houthis accountable."

Mubarak said the international community also needs to act strongly against Houthi human rights violations.

"They just executed nine innocent people just four days ago, one of them was a child, and you didn't hear anything from the media, the Russian media about that," he added.