UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on Myanmar: top UN expert

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Security Council should impose a "global arms embargo" and targeted sanctions against Myanmar's military, a top UN rights expert said Thursday, voicing alarm at the brutal repression of anti-coup protests.

"While the future of Myanmar will be determined by its people, the international community must act urgently and decisively to support them," the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar Thomas Andrews said in a fresh report, insisting "the stakes could not be higher".