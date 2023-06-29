Open Menu

UN Must Overcome Issues Preventing Syrian Constitutional Cmte. From Reconvening - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 08:40 PM

UN Must Overcome Issues Preventing Syrian Constitutional Cmte. From Reconvening - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United Nations must work to overcome the issues that prevent the Syrian Constitutional Committee from reconvening and engaging in substantive work, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Najaf Rochdi said on Thursday.

"In this regard, the Special Envoy (Geir Pedersen) continues his effort to reconvene the Constitutional Committee. We must overcome the issues that prevent the Committee from convening and to see it resumes its work and develops some substance and at pace," Rochdi said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian military in their efforts to oust the government of President Bashar Assad.

In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian National Dialogue, the first such attempt since the beginning of the conflict to bring together an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces.

The main outcome of the congress was the decision to create a constitutional committee, which will operate out of Geneva and whose main task will be to prepare for constitutional reform in Syria.

In June 2022, Russia suggested that a new venue should be chosen for meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, expressing concerns that Switzerland had lost its impartiality and neutral status.

Earlier in June, Russian envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said he had discussed with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen options for holding Syrian Constitutional Committee talks in another country.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Sochi Geneva Switzerland January June Congress 2018 From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

49 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

2 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

6 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

6 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World