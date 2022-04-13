UN Must Put Islamic State on Trial for Genocide, Sex Crimes - Nobel Laureate Murad

The United Nations must put the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on trial for crimes of genocide and sexual violence against women, Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad told a press conference at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United Nations must put the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on trial for crimes of genocide and sexual violence against women, Nobel Peace prize winner Nadia Murad told a press conference at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

"I am calling on the United Nations to put ISIS (Islamic State) on trial for genocide and sexual violence," Murad said. "The UN Security Council should send a special counsel to end the suffering of Yazidi survivors in Iraq."

Murad was speaking after launching global guidelines at the United Nations earlier on Wednesday on how to safely and effectively collect evidence from survivors and witnesses of sexual violence in conflict.

Murad was a victim and captive of the Islamic State for three months in 2014 and her six brothers and stepbrothers were murdered by the terror group. The Murad Code Project, named after her, aims to support survivor-centered gathering of systematic and conflict-related sexual violence by human rights violations investigators and journalists.