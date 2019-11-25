UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Must Suppress Attempts To Block Work Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

UN Must Suppress Attempts to Block Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Lavrov

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen must suppress attempts to interfere in the work of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen must suppress attempts to interfere in the work of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"The threat of foreign intervention, threat of imposing any decisions on the Syrian sides from the outside exists; these attempts contradict Resolution 2254.

Our colleagues from the UN, including the Secretary General and Special Envoy Pedersen must firmly suppress them," Lavrov said.

"As for the threat of wrecking [the committee's second meeting], the threat is always there as there are many of those who want this process to fail and then it will be possible to justify actions, including possible intensification of military intervention in Syrian affairs in order to carry out the infamous regime change," he said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

4 minutes ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

11 minutes ago

Putin Currently Not Planning Separate Meeting With ..

4 minutes ago

England's Archer hit with racial abuse in New Zeal ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Plans to Visit Turkey in First Decade of Jan ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed Salah among 30 nominees for top African aw ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.