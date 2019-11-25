UN Must Suppress Attempts to Block Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Lavrov

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen must suppress attempts to interfere in the work of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

"The threat of foreign intervention, threat of imposing any decisions on the Syrian sides from the outside exists; these attempts contradict Resolution 2254.

Our colleagues from the UN, including the Secretary General and Special Envoy Pedersen must firmly suppress them," Lavrov said.

"As for the threat of wrecking [the committee's second meeting], the threat is always there as there are many of those who want this process to fail and then it will be possible to justify actions, including possible intensification of military intervention in Syrian affairs in order to carry out the infamous regime change," he said.