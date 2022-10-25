UrduPoint.com

UN Must Urgently Cover Funding Shortages For Syria Amid Cholera Outbreak - Official

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 09:18 PM

UN Must Urgently Cover Funding Shortages for Syria Amid Cholera Outbreak - Official

The United Nations needs to cover the funding shortages for Syria, including the latest request of $34.4 million to assist the country's needs amid the cholera outbreak there, the world body's Operations and Advocacy Division Director Reena Ghelani said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United Nations needs to cover the funding shortages for Syria, including the latest request of $34.4 million to assist the country's needs amid the cholera outbreak there, the world body's Operations and Advocacy Division Director Reena Ghelani said on Tuesday.

"We need urgent funding. Almost 11 months into the year, our humanitarian appeal for Syria still faces significant funding shortages," Ghelani told the UN Security Council.

The United Nations official noted that more than 24,000 cholera cases have been reported in Syria with 80 related deaths and the situation is exacerbated due to severe water shortages.

Ghelani also presented a three-month cholera response plan, requesting $34.4 million to assist 162,000 people with health services and 5 million people with assistance for water sanitation.

Syria declared an outbreak of cholera in the Aleppo Governorate in September. The outbreak has since spread to neighboring Lebanon.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include severe diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if left untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral rehydration solutions.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Water Oral Aleppo Lebanon September From Million

Recent Stories

AJK president seeks Kashmiri community's participa ..

AJK president seeks Kashmiri community's participation in Oct 27 anti-India prot ..

39 seconds ago
 US Says Commitment to Defend S. Korea Remains 'Iro ..

US Says Commitment to Defend S. Korea Remains 'Ironclad' But Seeks Dialogue With ..

40 seconds ago
 EU Ministers Have 'Different Views' on Setting Gas ..

EU Ministers Have 'Different Views' on Setting Gas Price Cap at TTF Hub - Czech ..

42 seconds ago
 Senate Chairman meets President of House of Counci ..

Senate Chairman meets President of House of Councillors Morrocco

45 seconds ago
 Mushaal questions world about long silence over In ..

Mushaal questions world about long silence over Indian state terrorism

5 minutes ago
 Head of Ukraine's Largest Power Company Says Russi ..

Head of Ukraine's Largest Power Company Says Russian Strikes on Power Grid Effec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.