UN Must Urgently Cover Funding Shortages for Syria Amid Cholera Outbreak - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United Nations needs to cover the funding shortages for Syria, including the latest request of $34.4 million to assist the country's needs amid the cholera outbreak there, the world body's Operations and Advocacy Division Director Reena Ghelani said on Tuesday.

"We need urgent funding. Almost 11 months into the year, our humanitarian appeal for Syria still faces significant funding shortages," Ghelani told the UN Security Council.

The United Nations official noted that more than 24,000 cholera cases have been reported in Syria with 80 related deaths and the situation is exacerbated due to severe water shortages.

Ghelani also presented a three-month cholera response plan, requesting $34.4 million to assist 162,000 people with health services and 5 million people with assistance for water sanitation.

Syria declared an outbreak of cholera in the Aleppo Governorate in September. The outbreak has since spread to neighboring Lebanon.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include severe diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if left untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral rehydration solutions.