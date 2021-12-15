UN Needs 220Mln Each Month to Feed 23Mln Afghans - World Food Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United Nations is ramping up relief efforts amid widespread famine in Afghanistan, appealing for $220 million each month to help feed 23 million people, the World Food Program (WFP) said on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan is facing an avalanche of hunger and destitution the likes of which I have never seen in my twenty plus years with the World Food Program," WFP Country Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty said in a press release.

McGroarty added that the WFP urgently needs $220 million each month in 2022 for 23 million Afghans.

In November, WFP assisted more than 7 million people, dispatching over 50,000 million tons food - almost double the dispatches in September, the release said.

In preparation for the coming year, WFP began prepositioning food in strategic locations across the northeast and central highlands of the country where heavy winter snows can cut off communities from assistance, the release added.

An estimated 98 percent of Afghans are not consuming enough food, a 17 percent increase since August, according to the latest WFP survey cited in the release.

August marked the Taliban takeover of the country amid with withdrawal of US and coalition forces after 20 years of fighting.