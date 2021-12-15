UrduPoint.com

UN Needs 220Mln Each Month To Feed 23Mln Afghans - World Food Program

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

UN Needs 220Mln Each Month to Feed 23Mln Afghans - World Food Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United Nations is ramping up relief efforts amid widespread famine in Afghanistan, appealing for $220 million each month to help feed 23 million people, the World Food Program (WFP) said on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan is facing an avalanche of hunger and destitution the likes of which I have never seen in my twenty plus years with the World Food Program," WFP Country Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty said in a press release.

McGroarty added that the WFP urgently needs $220 million each month in 2022 for 23 million Afghans.

In November, WFP assisted more than 7 million people, dispatching over 50,000 million tons food - almost double the dispatches in September, the release said.

In preparation for the coming year, WFP began prepositioning food in strategic locations across the northeast and central highlands of the country where heavy winter snows can cut off communities from assistance, the release added.

An estimated 98 percent of Afghans are not consuming enough food, a 17 percent increase since August, according to the latest WFP survey cited in the release.

August marked the Taliban takeover of the country amid with withdrawal of US and coalition forces after 20 years of fighting.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations August September November From Million

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

21 minutes ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

3 minutes ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

3 minutes ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

3 minutes ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

3 minutes ago
 UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to S ..

UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to Staff Detained in Yemen - Offic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.