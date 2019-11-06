UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Needs $32Mln For 'Winterization Campaign' In Northern Syria - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

UN Needs $32Mln for 'Winterization Campaign' in Northern Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The United Nations seeks $32 million to fill in a funding gap for assisting civilians in northern Syria ahead of the winter season, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In October, the United Nations began its winterization campaign in Syria," Dujarric said. "Some 900,000 people in northwest Syria are expected to benefit from the winter assistance this year.

However, there is a 40 percent funding gap of about $32 million."

Dujarric said the funds are still needed to close the gap because without the provision of winter clothes, blankets, heaters, heating fuel and other items residents in northwest Syria will not be prepared to face the winter season.

In Addition, Dujarric called on all parties in Syria to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as to allow safe and unimpeded access to the United Nations' winter response.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria October All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

3 hours ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.