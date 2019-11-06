UN Needs $32Mln for 'Winterization Campaign' in Northern Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The United Nations seeks $32 million to fill in a funding gap for assisting civilians in northern Syria ahead of the winter season, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In October, the United Nations began its winterization campaign in Syria," Dujarric said. "Some 900,000 people in northwest Syria are expected to benefit from the winter assistance this year.

However, there is a 40 percent funding gap of about $32 million."

Dujarric said the funds are still needed to close the gap because without the provision of winter clothes, blankets, heaters, heating fuel and other items residents in northwest Syria will not be prepared to face the winter season.

In Addition, Dujarric called on all parties in Syria to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as to allow safe and unimpeded access to the United Nations' winter response.