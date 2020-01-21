UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Needs $348Mln To Assist Palestinians In 2020 Amid Record Low Funding Levels - Official

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:41 PM

UN Needs $348Mln to Assist Palestinians in 2020 Amid Record Low Funding Levels - Official

The UN Humanitarian Plan requires more than $340 million to provide needed humanitarian assistance in the occupied Palestinians territories this year amid a record deficit of funds, Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The UN Humanitarian Plan requires more than $340 million to provide needed humanitarian assistance in the occupied Palestinians territories this year amid a record deficit of funds, Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said on Tuesday.

"The Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020 is highly prioritized and requests $348 million to provide basic food, protection, health care, shelter, water and sanitation to 1.5 million of the most vulnerable Palestinians," Mueller told the UN Security Council. "We are also facing record-low funding levels.

"

Mueller noted that unemployment in Gaza stands at 45 percent, while some 46 percent of people live below the $5.5 poverty line. The economic hardship has put one in every two Palestinians, or 2.4 million people, in need of assistance in 2020, she said.

Mueller also noted that operating space for humanitarian actors is limited by both, the Israeli and Palestinian authorities, and there are efforts to delegitimize needed humanitarian action.

UN member states should strengthen their support to aid operations in the areas and ensure that humanitarian partners can operate there, Mueller said.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Gaza 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

27 minutes ago

Any Ceasefire in Afghanistan to Be Temporary Witho ..

12 seconds ago

Majority of US Voters Want New Evidence Disclosed ..

14 seconds ago

Nationwide Strike in Colombia Turns Violent, Leave ..

17 seconds ago

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.