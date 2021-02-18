UrduPoint.com
UN Needs $4Bln To Run Humanitarian Operations In Yemen In 2021 - Under-Secretary-General

UN Needs $4Bln to Run Humanitarian Operations in Yemen in 2021 - Under-Secretary-General

The United Nations seek $4 billion to continue its humanitarian assistance in Yemen for the rest of 2021, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United Nations seek $4 billion to continue its humanitarian assistance in Yemen for the rest of 2021, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Thursday.

"The UN response plan this year will need about $4 billion," Lowcock told a UN Security Council meeting.

Lowcock noted that the UN aid operation in Yemen received about $1.9 billion in 2020 - only half of the money that were initially requested. As the result, the United Nations was forced to shut down numerous programs, including those providing clean water and sanitation, and many more are at risk to be closed in 2021.

The upcoming virtual pledging conference on March 1 would become an opportunity to avert famine this year and urged all donors to pledge generously or disperse money before the event.

