UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Needs $75Mln To Assist 2Mln People In Ethiopia Until January - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

UN Needs $75Mln to Assist 2Mln People in Ethiopia Until January - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The United Nations is seeking $75 million to assist nearly two million people in Ethiopia affected by the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region until January 2021, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Humanitarian Preparedness Plan targeting nearly two million people has been finalized. The plan seeks $75 million to help people affected by the conflict in Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia until January 2021," Dujarric said.

He noted that in addition to the conflict, there are many humanitarian concerns throughout the country, including displacement, desert locusts, food insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dujarric also emphasized the UN's grave concern about the well-being of civilians trapped in the conflict zone, where communication and humanitarian access are extensively limited.

In addition, the spokesman said, more than 31,000 people have already crossed into neighboring Sudan fleeing the ongoing clashes in Tigray.

The fighting in the north of Ethiopia broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. The ensuing clashes prompted international fears of a new civil war in Ethiopia and the conflict's spillover into neighboring countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia Sudan January November Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

2 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

35 minutes ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

35 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

57 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

57 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.