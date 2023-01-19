UrduPoint.com

UN Needs Additional $20Mln To Take Care Of Rusting Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 11:31 PM

UN Needs Additional $20Mln to Take Care of Rusting Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast - Spokesman

The United Nations needs an additional $20 million to lease a vessel that could load all the crude oil from the abandoned, rusting tanker Safer off the coast of Yemen, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United Nations needs an additional $20 million to lease a vessel that could load all the crude oil from the abandoned, rusting tanker Safer off the coast of Yemen, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"There is a substantial amount of money being needed. It might be in the 10s of millions of Dollars or more. What we have been told is that the increase in cost for a very large crude container is more than 50% of the original cost," Haq said during a press briefing. "It could be something in the neighborhood of about $20 million, but that's a rough figure."

The United Nations seeks to secure the needed funds and effectuate the transfer of oil from the rusting tanker, Haq said.

The world body has been trying to get on board the tanker to make repairs and conduct an overall assessment since January 2021. However, due to numerous bureaucratic and logistical impediments, the deployment on the vessel to load more than a million barrels of oil was postponed several times.

Safer has been anchored off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea since 2015. The vessel's structure is in danger of collapsing in the near future, which could cause a major humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Oil Money January 2015 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to bo ..

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to boost women’s leadership in cl ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Foru ..

Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October

2 minutes ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gende ..

UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gender Circle discusses positive im ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company taking steps to ma ..

Lahore Waste Management Company taking steps to maintain cleanliness of Lahore

36 seconds ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Accepts Ukrainian Counter ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Accepts Ukrainian Counterpart's Invitation to Visit Kie ..

39 seconds ago
 Russian Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Reconstruc ..

Russian Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Reconstruction - European Council Presid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.