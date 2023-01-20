UN Needs Additional $20Mln to Take Care of Rusting Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United Nations needs an additional $20 million to lease a vessel that could load all the crude oil from the abandoned, rusting tanker Safer off the coast of Yemen, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"There is a substantial amount of money being needed. It might be in the 10s of millions of Dollars or more. What we have been told is that the increase in cost for a very large crude container is more than 50% of the original cost," Haq said during a press briefing. "It could be something in the neighborhood of about $20 million, but that's a rough figure."

The United Nations seeks to secure the needed funds and effectuate the transfer of oil from the rusting tanker, Haq said.

The world body has been trying to get on board the tanker to make repairs and conduct an overall assessment since January 2021. However, due to numerous bureaucratic and logistical impediments, the deployment on the vessel to load more than a million barrels of oil was postponed several times.

Safer has been anchored off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea since 2015. The vessel's structure is in danger of collapsing in the near future, which could cause a major humanitarian catastrophe in the region.