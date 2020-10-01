UrduPoint.com
UN Needs 'immediate Infusion' Of $15 Bn For Global Vaccine Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:24 AM

UN needs 'immediate infusion' of $15 bn for global vaccine fund

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for an "immediate infusion" of $15 billion to a global pool for the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for an "immediate infusion" of $15 billion to a global pool for the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The ACT-Accelerator, led by the World Health Organization, has received around $3 billion of the $38 billion needed to meet the goal of producing and delivering two billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million diagnostic tests over the next year.

Notable new pledges included an additional 100 million euros ($117 million) by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the fund beyond the 675 million euros Germany has already committed.

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said his country, which has committed 250 million pounds ($320 million), would spend another pound for every four dollars committed by others, up to an additional 250 million pounds.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven pledged $10 million while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted a $440 million commitment made last week.

The World Bank's president David Malpass said he had proposed "up to $12 billion of fast-track financing" to countries for the purchase and deployment of Covid-19 vaccine, also previously announced.

"These resources are crucial now to avoid losing the window of opportunity for advance purchase and production, to build stocks in parallel with licensing, to boost research, and to help countries prepare to optimize the new vaccines when they arrive," Guterres said at the virtual summit.

"Despite extraordinary efforts to contain its spread, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, reaching one million lives lost this week," he added.

