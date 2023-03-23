UrduPoint.com

UN Needs More Resources To Protect Itself Against Russia In Arctic - NORTHCOM Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 10:09 PM

The United States does not have infrastructure in the Arctic strong enough to defend itself from Russia, US NORAD and NORTHCOM Commander Glen VanHerck said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States does not have infrastructure in the Arctic strong enough to defend itself from Russia, US NORAD and NORTHCOM Commander Glen VanHerck said on Thursday.

"I don't think I have the infrastructure, the communications or the ability to respond and be persistent in the arctic...

I need additional communications capability, data and information sharing, the ability to be persistent," VanHerck said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

He also said the US needs to do more research and development on capabilities that are going to the Arctic.

The commander raised concerns about Russia's nuclear and conventional missile capabilities it has demonstrated including during drills in the Arctic.

