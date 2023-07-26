Open Menu

UN Needs To Conduct Independent Probe Into Nord Stream Pipelines Attacks - Eritrean Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The UN should undertake an independent investigation into the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines as such a course of action would restore the credibility of the organization, Eritrean Ambassador to the world body Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"They should make an investigation," Tesfamariam said. "I think it would redeem the credibility of the UN and the UN system and the Security Council itself. But it will also find the culprits to this issue. And this is not an issue that should be shoved under the rug.

It's a huge economic cost for all of them, all the people that are in the area."

Tesfamariam said she believes the United Nations will regret not allowing the investigation to go where it needs to in order to find the culprits and put an end to potential attacks in the future.

Addressing the issues thoughtfully and honestly today, she added, is better than saying 30 years later, "You know, by the way, this was the truth. Seymour Hersh was right."

