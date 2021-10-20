UrduPoint.com

UN Needs To Play Central Role In Normalization Of Situation In Afghanistan - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 54 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:39 PM

UN Needs to Play Central Role in Normalization of Situation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

The United Nations needs to play a central role in the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The United Nations needs to play a central role in the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are convinced that the United Nations should play a central coordinating role in consolidating international efforts in the Afghan direction.

I hope that the collective appeal of the countries participating in the Moscow format to the leadership and all members of the UN ... will be heard and in the foreseeable future we will receive a corresponding positive reaction," Lavrov said during the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan.

