UN Needs To See What US-Turkey Ceasefire In Syria Entails Before Reacting - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

UN Needs to See What US-Turkey Ceasefire in Syria Entails Before Reacting - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United Nations, for the time being, does not have a reaction to the agreement between the United States and Turkey to implement a temporary ceasefire in northern Syria and is examining what the deal entails, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that the United States and Turkey had agreed to a five-day ceasefire in northeast Syria and the withdrawal of Kurdish forces 20 miles south of a safe zone along the Turkish border.

"We are studying it; I don't have a reaction to give right now, we are looking to see exactly what this entails, " Haq said.

