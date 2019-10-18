UN Needs to See What US-Turkey Ceasefire in Syria Entails Before Reacting - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The United Nations does not yet have a reaction to the agreement between the United States and Turkey to implement a temporary ceasefire in northern Syria and is examining what the deal entails, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that the United States and Turkey had agreed to a five-day ceasefire in northeast Syria and the withdrawal of Kurdish forces 20 miles south of a safe zone along the Turkish border.

"We are studying it; I don't have a reaction to give right now, we are looking to see exactly what this entails, " Haq said.

Pence and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo arrived in Ankara earlier on Thursday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in northern Syria and Turkey's operation against Kurdish militia there.

Turkey launched its offensive in Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, whom it considers an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Ankara's operation has drawn criticism from governments around the world, with many calling the operation a violation of Syria's territorial integrity and the Astana peace process that could have multiple negative consequences for the situation in the region.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the defense and energy ministries.