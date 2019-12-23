WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The United Nations has negotiated a brief humanitarian pause in Syria's Idlib province that allowed some 2,500 people to flee the area affected by military operations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Monday.

"On Saturday, the United Nations negotiated a six-hour humanitarian pause that enabled safe passage for more than 2,500 to flee," Dujarric told reporters. "We continue to pursue efforts with all parties to advocate for the protection and safe passage of all those wishing to depart from the affected areas.

"

Idlib remains one of the last areas in the country that are not under control of the Syrian government. The government has recently intensified efforts to retake the province from Islamic extremists occupying it and denies targeting civilians.

Dujarric said some 39 communities in the area had been reportedly impacted by shelling and 47 hit by airstrikes in the past three days.

In addition, Dujarric voiced concern for the safety of more than three million civilians in Idlib, over half of which have been internally displaced by hostilities.