UN Not Asked Yet To Probe If Ghani Left Afghanistan With Millions Of Dollars - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

UN Not Asked Yet to Probe if Ghani Left Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United Nations has not been contacted to conduct an official investigation to ascertain whether former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country with millions of Dollars in cash, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ghani promised to soon lay out in detail the circumstances of his departure from Afghanistan. He also said he would welcome an official audit under the United Nations or any other independent organization to prove claims that he had fled Kabul with the country's resources are "baseless.

"We have not been contacted in any way, shape, or form on this issue," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "It is very important that the resources of the Afghan people go to the Afghan people."

In August, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ghani left the country to prevent what he described would be a bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

