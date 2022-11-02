UN Not Aware of Any Conditions Under Which Russia Would Rejoin Grain Agreement - Spokesman

The United Nations is not aware of any conditions under which Russia would re-join the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"No," Dijjaric told journalists asked if he was aware of any conditions under which Russia would re-join the grain exports agreement.

�On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain agreement after its military and civilian ships were attacked by Ukraine in the bay of Sevastopol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday. Shortly after the talks, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the grain agreement.

Putin confirmed that instructions were given to the Russian Defense Ministry to resume participation in the grain agreement, but added that Russia reserves the right to withdraw from it if Ukraine breaches its guarantees.