UrduPoint.com

UN Not Aware Of Any Conditions Under Which Russia Would Rejoin Grain Agreement - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 11:48 PM

UN Not Aware of Any Conditions Under Which Russia Would Rejoin Grain Agreement - Spokesman

The United Nations is not aware of any conditions under which Russia would re-join the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United Nations is not aware of any conditions under which Russia would re-join the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"No," Dijjaric told journalists asked if he was aware of any conditions under which Russia would re-join the grain exports agreement.

�On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain agreement after its military and civilian ships were attacked by Ukraine in the bay of Sevastopol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday. Shortly after the talks, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the grain agreement.

Putin confirmed that instructions were given to the Russian Defense Ministry to resume participation in the grain agreement, but added that Russia reserves the right to withdraw from it if Ukraine breaches its guarantees.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan From Agreement

Recent Stories

Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Urges LAS Member-St ..

Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Urges LAS Member-States to Help His Country

3 minutes ago
 Russia Develops Ties With Kabul Not Linking It to ..

Russia Develops Ties With Kabul Not Linking It to Recognition of Taliban Gov't - ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan Scheduled for ..

Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan Scheduled for Mid-November - Russian Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 CBC To Close Office in China After Failing to Get ..

CBC To Close Office in China After Failing to Get Employee Visa for Two Years - ..

3 minutes ago
 Those in favour of martial law should learn from p ..

Those in favour of martial law should learn from past experiences: Ayaz Sadiq

5 minutes ago
 US, UK Strengthening Afghan Wing of IS Terrorists ..

US, UK Strengthening Afghan Wing of IS Terrorists - Russian Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.