UrduPoint.com

UN Not Aware Of Any Plans For Zelenskyy To Visit New York Headquarters - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 AM

UN Not Aware of Any Plans for Zelenskyy to Visit New York Headquarters - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations is unaware of any plans for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"We have received lots of queries regarding a possible visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to the United Nations.

As far as we know, we are not aware of any such visit. We advise you to contact the Ukrainian mission for any further questions," Dujarric said.

US media earlier in the day reported that Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington on Wednesday for a White House visit and to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress. CNN said the visit is meant to coincide with the unveiling of another Ukraine weapons package by the Biden administration.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Washington White House Visit New York Congress Media

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

6 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

6 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

6 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

6 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.