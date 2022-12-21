UN Not Aware of Any Plans for Zelenskyy to Visit New York Headquarters - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations is unaware of any plans for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"We have received lots of queries regarding a possible visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to the United Nations.

As far as we know, we are not aware of any such visit. We advise you to contact the Ukrainian mission for any further questions," Dujarric said.

US media earlier in the day reported that Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington on Wednesday for a White House visit and to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress. CNN said the visit is meant to coincide with the unveiling of another Ukraine weapons package by the Biden administration.