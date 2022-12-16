UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

The United Nations has not been contacted to assist in the investigation of an assassinate attempt on Dmitry Sytyi, the general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We have not been asked in any way to assist with the investigation," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Friday.

The UN spokesperson said the world body condemns this and similar attacks, and hopes for Sytyi's quick recovery.

Earlier on Friday, an attempt was made on Sytyi's life in CAR. The Russian Embassy in the car told Sputnik that Sytyi is hospitalized in the capital Bangui.