UrduPoint.com

UN Not Contacted In Probe Of Attack On Russian Diplomat In CAR - Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 11:20 PM

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

The United Nations has not been contacted to assist in the investigation of an assassinate attempt on Dmitry Sytyi, the general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United Nations has not been contacted to assist in the investigation of an assassinate attempt on Dmitry Sytyi, the general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We have not been asked in any way to assist with the investigation," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Friday.

The UN spokesperson said the world body condemns this and similar attacks, and hopes for Sytyi's quick recovery.

Earlier on Friday, an attempt was made on Sytyi's life in CAR. The Russian Embassy in the car told Sputnik that Sytyi is hospitalized in the capital Bangui.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Car Bangui Central African Republic

Recent Stories

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Egypt, Lukoil Talk Expansion of Cooperation - Mini ..

Egypt, Lukoil Talk Expansion of Cooperation - Ministry

6 minutes ago
 SHC directs District & Session Judge of Dadu to su ..

SHC directs District & Session Judge of Dadu to submit report of encroachment,in ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Baltic Fleet Starts Large-Scale Exercise ..

Russia's Baltic Fleet Starts Large-Scale Exercise in Kaliningrad Region

12 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Protests in Peru Rises to 20 - Rep ..

Death Toll From Protests in Peru Rises to 20 - Reports

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.