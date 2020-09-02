UrduPoint.com
UN Not In Position At Present To Comment On Navalny's Alleged Poisoning - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:09 PM

UN Not in Position at Present to Comment on Navalny's Alleged Poisoning - Spokesman

The United Nations is not in a position at this point to comment on the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and believes that if it is confirmed that he has been poisoned, the case should be investigated by the relevant authorities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United Nations is not in a position at this point to comment on the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and believes that if it is confirmed that he has been poisoned, the case should be investigated by the relevant authorities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Germany, where Navalny was transported for treatment from an acute health condition, said his test results showed traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

"We have just seen the media reports, not too long ago, regarding Mr. Navalny. At this point, we are not in a position to comment on the substance of the claims," Dujarric said. "If warranted, the issue should be investigated by relevant authorities."

