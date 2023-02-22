UrduPoint.com

UN Not In Position To Verify Claims Of Nord Stream Sabotage - DiCarlo

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UN Not in Position to Verify Claims of Nord Stream Sabotage - DiCarlo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United Nations is not in a position to verify claims of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and awaits the findings of ongoing national investigations, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday.

"We are also aware of new reports alleging acts of sabotage involving the two pipelines. I reiterate that the United Nations is not in a position to verify or confirm any of the claims related to these incidents and that we await the findings of ongoing national investigations," DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting.

The UN calls for restraint in awaiting the outcomes of the national investigations, she added.

