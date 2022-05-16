UrduPoint.com

UN Not Involved In Evacuation Of Wounded Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant - Spokesman

Published May 16, 2022

The United Nations has seen reports that Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on evacuation from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, but the world body is not engaged in evacuating the injured or combatants, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"We have seen these reports," Dujarric said. "We are not involved as far as I am aware in the evacuation of any wounded and combatants.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an agreement has been reached with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal to transfer the wounded troops from the steel plant to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A silence regime has been introduced in the area and a humanitarian corridor has been opened through which the wounded Ukrainian troops are delivered to a medical facility in Novoazovsk to provide them with all the necessary assistance, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

