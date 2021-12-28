UrduPoint.com

UN Not Involved In Russia-NATO Discussions On Alliance Non-Expansion East - Deputy Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:24 PM

UN Not Involved in Russia-NATO Discussions on Alliance Non-Expansion East - Deputy Envoy

The United Nations is not involved in the ongoing discussions between NATO and Russia on the proposed guarantees for the alliance's non-expansion, but all UN member states would welcome an agreement between Washington and Moscow, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The United Nations is not involved in the ongoing discussions between NATO and Russia on the proposed guarantees for the alliance's non-expansion, but all UN member states would welcome an agreement between Washington and Moscow, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"(T)he United Nations is not involved at all at this point at these discussions. It is a question of, first and foremost, bilateral (relations) between Russia and the United States. I assume that all UN member states would welcome such an agreement and such a move will make our world a much safer place," Polyanskiy said.

The United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and on the situation in Ukraine on January 10. The negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an initiative to hold talks with Russia on January 12. Shortly after the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including a non-expansion of the alliance in Eastern Europe.

Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russia's borders, and emphasized that it reserves the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory.

