UN Not Involved In Talks On Afghanistan, But Will Be In Touch With All Parties - Spokesman

The United Nations has not been engaged in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan, but will be in contact with all the partners concerned, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

"We've not been involved in this latest round of talks, but we'll be in touch with the various partners who've been working to get the talks going and see what information we can get," Haq said during a press briefing. "At this stage, what we're encouraging is to see whether there can be more of an effort by countries, both in the region and more generally throughout, to work to ensure that that the situation in Afghanistan remains peaceful and the basic rights of all Afghans are upheld."

