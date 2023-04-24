UN Not Leaving Sudan Amid Ongoing Violence - Guterres

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United Nations is not leaving the crisis-torn Sudan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"The United Nations is not leaving Sudan," Guterres said. "I've authorized the temporary location both inside and outside Sudan of the United Nations personnel and their families."

Guterres also called on all Council members to exert maximum leverage on all parties to end the violence and restore order.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF on April 15, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported that over 3,500 people had been injured.