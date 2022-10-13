UN Not Sure Grain Deal Will Be Extended, But Hopes That Parties Will Find Solutions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) There is no absolute certainty that the grain deal will be extended, but the UN hopes that the parties will find solutions, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said on Thursday.

In an interview with the A Haber broadcaster, the UN official said that the organization sees the parties' readiness to work and believes that the efforts will continue in the right direction.

More than 7 million tonnes of grain have been exported already, he said, adding that the parties are doing everything possible to continue this deal.