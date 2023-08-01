UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia 'At This Stage' - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United Nations will not participate "at this stage" in the Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of any UN participation at this stage. If that changes, I will let you know," Haq said during a press briefing.