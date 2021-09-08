UrduPoint.com

UN Not Yet In Position To Bring In Humanitarian Flights To Kabul - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United Nations has not yet been able to resume humanitarian flights to the Kabul airport but is hopeful airplanes carrying aid will soon be able to land there, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of discussions going on. We do know that some countries are operating flights, that there have been some upgrades to the airport," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "We're not yet in a position to bring in flights, but we do hope that will happen very soon."

On Tuesday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said he had met earlier with the new Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and addressed the importance of getting humanitarian access to the Kabul airport.

Before the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, some 18 million vulnerable Afghans have already been facing pressing humanitarian needs.

On Tuesday, the United Nations made an emergency appeal for $606 million to help some 11 million people in Afghanistan for the rest of 2021.

