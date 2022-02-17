UrduPoint.com

UN Notes With Concern Reports Of Ceasefire Breaches In Eastern Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Ukraine

The United Nations notes with concern reports of fresh ceasefire violations across the contact line in Ukraine over the past several hours, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United Nations notes with concern reports of fresh ceasefire violations across the contact line in Ukraine over the past several hours, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The Minsk Agreements remain the only framework endorsed by this Council, in resolution 2202, for a negotiated, peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In this regard, we note with concern the reports of fresh ceasefire violations across the contact line over the past several hours," DiCarlo said. "If verified, these must not be allowed to escalate further. We call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint at this sensitive time."

