UN Notifies US Surveillance of Guterres in Breach of Privileges, Immunities Convention

The United Nations has notified the United States of its concern about the recent leaked classified information suggesting that the US government has secretly listened to the conversations of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other senior officials, informing the host country that such practices are inconsistent with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United Nations has notified the United States of its concern about the recent leaked classified information suggesting that the US government has secretly listened to the conversations of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other senior officials, informing the host country that such practices are inconsistent with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We have now officially expressed to the host country our concern regarding the recent reports that communications of the Secretary General and other senior UN officials have been the subject of surveillance and interference by the US government," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric emphasized that the United Nations has made it clear to the US government that "that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the United States as enumerated in the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."