UrduPoint.com

UN Notifies US Surveillance Of Guterres In Breach Of Privileges, Immunities Convention

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 11:20 PM

UN Notifies US Surveillance of Guterres in Breach of Privileges, Immunities Convention

The United Nations has notified the United States of its concern about the recent leaked classified information suggesting that the US government has secretly listened to the conversations of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other senior officials, informing the host country that such practices are inconsistent with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United Nations has notified the United States of its concern about the recent leaked classified information suggesting that the US government has secretly listened to the conversations of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other senior officials, informing the host country that such practices are inconsistent with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We have now officially expressed to the host country our concern regarding the recent reports that communications of the Secretary General and other senior UN officials have been the subject of surveillance and interference by the US government," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric emphasized that the United Nations has made it clear to the US government that "that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the United States as enumerated in the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."

Related Topics

United Nations United States Government

Recent Stories

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at sa ..

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at same time across country

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to ..

Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to CPEC: Wali Kakar

6 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

6 minutes ago
 Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to f ..

Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to facilitate businesses, exports

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged ..

Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged Subversion for Iran

13 minutes ago
 EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchip ..

EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchips - Commissioner

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.