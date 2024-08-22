UN Nuclear Agency Head To Visit Russia's Kursk Plant Next Week
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) UN nuclear agency head Rafael Grossi is planning to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week, an agency spokesperson said Thursday, weeks after Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in the region.
"We can confirm (it's planned for) next week," a spokesperson for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said, without giving further details.
The UN nuclear agency on August 9 urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise "maximum restraint" to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences" as fighting approached the power plant.
Grossi had said he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries" and would "continue to update the international community as appropriate".
The power plant has six units -- two are in shutdown, two are fully operational and two are under construction, according to the IAEA.
Two and a half years into the war, Ukraine mounted an unprecedented cross-border assault on August 6, catching Russia off guard and even surprising its close allies.
Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of settlements and tens of thousands of Russian civilians have fled.
The IAEA regularly warns of the risk Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February 2022 poses to nuclear plants.
On Saturday, it warned that the safety situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "deteriorating" following a nearby drone strike.
The plant, which was seized by Russia's forces early in the war, has come under repeated attacks that both sides have accused each other of carrying out.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result4 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win5 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government5 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day5 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking5 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 175 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'5 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics6 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix6 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test6 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls6 hours ago