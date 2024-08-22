Open Menu

UN Nuclear Agency Head To Visit Russia's Kursk Plant Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk plant next week

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) UN nuclear agency head Rafael Grossi is planning to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week, an agency spokesperson said Thursday, weeks after Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in the region.

"We can confirm (it's planned for) next week," a spokesperson for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said, without giving further details.

The UN nuclear agency on August 9 urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise "maximum restraint" to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences" as fighting approached the power plant.

Grossi had said he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries" and would "continue to update the international community as appropriate".

The power plant has six units -- two are in shutdown, two are fully operational and two are under construction, according to the IAEA.

Two and a half years into the war, Ukraine mounted an unprecedented cross-border assault on August 6, catching Russia off guard and even surprising its close allies.

Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of settlements and tens of thousands of Russian civilians have fled.

The IAEA regularly warns of the risk Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February 2022 poses to nuclear plants.

On Saturday, it warned that the safety situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "deteriorating" following a nearby drone strike.

The plant, which was seized by Russia's forces early in the war, has come under repeated attacks that both sides have accused each other of carrying out.

Related Topics

Drone Accident United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Visit Kursk February August

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

9 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

9 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

9 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

10 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

9 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

9 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

9 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

9 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

9 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

10 hours ago

More Stories From World