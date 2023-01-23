UrduPoint.com

UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers On Ukrainian Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers on Ukrainian Plant

Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog IAEA, came to Brussels on Monday to brief EU foreign ministers on the nuclear security in conflict-torn Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog IAEA, came to Brussels on Monday to brief EU foreign ministers on the nuclear security in conflict-torn Ukraine.

"Protecting the Zaporizhzhya NPP is urgent and the EU support is indispensable for our missions in Ukraine," the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on social media.

The IAEA has been rotating a team of nuclear experts into Europe's largest atomic power plant since September in a bid to prevent a nuclear accident. It is seeking to create a buffer security zone around the nuclear site.

Grossi said he had also talked with EU foreign ministers about Iran's nuclear program. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who invited the IAEA to the Foreign Affairs Council, said the EU needed to prevent a nuclear arms race in the region.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Ukraine Iran Europe Social Media Nuclear Brussels Zaporizhzhya SITE September Race

Recent Stories

Iranian Police Arrest 3 Women Journalists for Anti ..

Iranian Police Arrest 3 Women Journalists for Anti-Government Protests - Reports

5 minutes ago
 BBC Chairman Requests Probe Into Own Appointment O ..

BBC Chairman Requests Probe Into Own Appointment Over Links to Boris Johnson - R ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less th ..

Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less than six months

7 minutes ago
 Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Fais ..

Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Faisal Subzwari

7 minutes ago
 64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi ..

64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago
 Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees ..

Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees: CEO

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.