UN Nuclear Chief In Iran To 'reach Diplomatic Solutions'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was to hold talks with top Iranian officials Thursday on Tehran's nuclear programme, a week after Donald Trump's re-election as US president.

During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Trump was the architect of a policy called "maximum pressure" which levied against Tehran biting sanctions that had been lifted through a landmark nuclear agreement in 2015.

Grossi, who is the director general of the UN agency, arrived at Tehran airport on Wednesday evening and was greeted by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Grossi is set to meet Thursday in Tehran with AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami as well as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was chief negotiator in the nuclear talks between Tehran and the major powers that resulted in the 2015 deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.

The deal, reached after 21 months of negotiations between Iran and world powers, gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.

Three years later, then-president Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed heavy sanctions against Iran.

