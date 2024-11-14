UN Nuclear Chief In Iran To 'reach Diplomatic Solutions'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was to hold talks with top Iranian officials Thursday on Tehran's nuclear programme, a week after Donald Trump's re-election as US president.
During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Trump was the architect of a policy called "maximum pressure" which levied against Tehran biting sanctions that had been lifted through a landmark nuclear agreement in 2015.
Grossi, who is the director general of the UN agency, arrived at Tehran airport on Wednesday evening and was greeted by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).
Grossi is set to meet Thursday in Tehran with AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami as well as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was chief negotiator in the nuclear talks between Tehran and the major powers that resulted in the 2015 deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.
The deal, reached after 21 months of negotiations between Iran and world powers, gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.
Three years later, then-president Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed heavy sanctions against Iran.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election5 minutes ago
-
Philippines on highest alert as super typhoon approaches6 minutes ago
-
Scientists say world's largest coral found near Solomon Islands16 minutes ago
-
Lyon and Chelsea stay perfect in Women's Champions League16 minutes ago
-
In Colombia, a river's 'rights' swept away by mining and conflict16 minutes ago
-
Trump's top team: firebrands and stalwarts45 minutes ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department46 minutes ago
-
Chile's 'transplant' footballers champion organ donation46 minutes ago
-
France court orders Google to halt news search scheme56 minutes ago
-
Advantage Martin as MotoGP reaches gripping climax in Barcelona56 minutes ago
-
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House1 hour ago
-
Trump immigration picks show crackdown intent, but challenges await1 hour ago