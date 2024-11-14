UN Nuclear Chief In Iran To 'reach Diplomatic Solutions'
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi met Iran's top diplomat Thursday as he began crunch nuclear talks in Tehran weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Trump was the architect of a policy called "maximum pressure" which reimposed sweeping economic sanctions that had been lifted under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
"Rafael Grossi... who arrived in Tehran last night at the head of a delegation to negotiate with the country's top nuclear and political officials, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi," Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.
Later, Grossi is expected to meet President Masoud Pezeshkian in their first meeting since his election earlier this year.
He is also scheduled to meet the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Mohammad Eslami, before addressing a joint news conference.
Grossi's visit is his second to Tehran this year but his first since Trump's re-election.
In 2018, Trump unilaterally abandoned the 2015 deal that gave Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme designed to prevent it developing a weapons capability, an ambition it has always denied
