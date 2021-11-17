UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran Monday: Iran atomic agency

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran on Monday to discuss Iran's nuclear programme, the spokesman for the Iranian atomic agency said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran on Monday to discuss Iran's nuclear programme, the spokesman for the Iranian atomic agency said.

Grossi will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of Iran's atomic agency, Mohamed Eslami, the spokesman told Fars news agency.

The watchdog chief had previously described the lack of contact with the Iranian government as "astonishing".