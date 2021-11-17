UrduPoint.com

UN Nuclear Chief To Visit Tehran Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:01 PM

UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next week

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog will visit Tehran Monday, Iran's atomic agency said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of the UN nuclear watchdog will visit Tehran Monday, Iran's atomic agency said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had expressed concern on November 12 over a lack of contact with the Iranian government, describing it as "astonishing".

He said he had hoped to meet Iranian officials ahead of the next meeting of the IAEA's board of Governors, scheduled for next week.

Later this month talks are due to restart in Vienna on reviving the moribund 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Nuclear Visit Vienna Tehran November 2015 Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

1 minute ago
 President breaks ground for construction of Federa ..

President breaks ground for construction of Federal Medical College, academic bl ..

4 seconds ago
 At least two killed in blast in Shiite district of ..

At least two killed in blast in Shiite district of Kabul

7 seconds ago
 Sweden to introduce Covid vaccination pass on Dece ..

Sweden to introduce Covid vaccination pass on December 1

9 seconds ago
 109 power pilferers nabbed in a day

109 power pilferers nabbed in a day

11 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka coach Arthur to join Derbyshire

Sri Lanka coach Arthur to join Derbyshire

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.