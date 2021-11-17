UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next week

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog will visit Tehran Monday, Iran's atomic agency said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of the UN nuclear watchdog will visit Tehran Monday, Iran's atomic agency said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had expressed concern on November 12 over a lack of contact with the Iranian government, describing it as "astonishing".

He said he had hoped to meet Iranian officials ahead of the next meeting of the IAEA's board of Governors, scheduled for next week.

Later this month talks are due to restart in Vienna on reviving the moribund 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.