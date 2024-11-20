UN Nuclear Chief Welcomes Iran's 'concrete Step' On Uranium Stockpile
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday welcomed Iran's "concrete step" on agreeing to cap its stockpile of highly enriched uranium after Tehran implemented preparatory steps to stop adding to its inventory.
"I think this is ... a concrete step in the right direction -- we have a fact which has been verified by us," Grossi told reporters in Vienna.
"I attach importance to the fact that for the first time... since the distancing of Iran from its past obligations, they are taking a different direction," he said.
But he said he could "not exclude" that Iran's commitment might falter "as a result of further developments".
The comments by Grossi came after Western powers submitted a resolution censuring Iran for its poor cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its board meeting.
Earlier Wednesday, Grossi said "a lot" of work still needed to be done, while urging countries to "avoid unnecessary escalations, in particular, in a region that has suffered too much".
Last week, Grossi travelled to Tehran for talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top officials.
During the meeting, Iran agreed to freeze its sensitive stock of near weapons-grade uranium enriched up to 60 percent.
According to the IAEA, Tehran is the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to 60 percent, a short step from the 90 percent level needed for atomic weapons.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
US envoy heading to Israel to press for truce with Hezbollah30 seconds ago
-
'Rust' to premiere three years after on-set shooting1 hour ago
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa1 hour ago
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa1 hour ago
-
Spain minister says 'dangerous' to doubt state agencies' role in floods1 hour ago
-
US decision on Ukraine missiles 'big mistake' that could 'escalate conflict': Erdogan1 hour ago
-
'Sport will have the last word' as WRC title goes down to the wire in Japan2 hours ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies2 hours ago
-
'Kidnapped' Uganda opposition figure Besigye appears in military court2 hours ago
-
'No controversy' around Alldritt exclusion for Argentina Test2 hours ago
-
Besigye kidnapping: Uganda president's doctor turned rival3 hours ago
-
'Eternal' Nadal leaves legacy as he retires from tennis3 hours ago