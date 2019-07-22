UrduPoint.com
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Amano Dies At 72

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies at 72

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Yukiya Amano, has died after suffering poor health for some time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday, as international tensions run high over Iran's nuclear activities.

The longtime Japanese diplomat, who was 72, held the IAEA's top job since December 2009.

"The secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA said in a statement.

It said that Amano died July 18. But his family had only informed the IAEA late Sunday, "with the specific request not to disclose it until the family funeral had taken place on 22 July in a quiet atmosphere.

" No details were given about the cause of death.

Iran and the US quickly paid tribute to the Japanese diplomat.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his "deep condolences" in a tweet, saying: "I commend his skillful & professional performance as DG of IAEA... May the Almighty bless his soul."Washington's ambassador to the international organisations in Vienna, Jackie Wolcott, said the United States "and all nuclear non-proliferation advocates have lost a great friend, and the United Nations family has lost an exceptional public servant."In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he "always admired his wisdom and foresight -- his ability to make informed decisions in the most difficult circumstances."

