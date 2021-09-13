UrduPoint.com

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Vows 'firmness' With Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:17 PM

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Monday he would continue to be "firm and fair" with Iran, a day after clinching a deal over access to surveillance equipment at Iran's nuclear facilities

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Monday he would continue to be "firm and fair" with Iran, a day after clinching a deal over access to surveillance equipment at Iran's nuclear facilities.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi was speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting of the agency's board of governors at a delicate moment for international diplomacy on the Iranian nuclear issue.

On Sunday he returned from a visit to Tehran where he hammered out a deal to enable the IAEA to service its surveillance equipment there and to ensure footage recorded on it is preserved.

The footage will be handed over to the IAEA if and when there is an agreement between Iran and world powers on the revival of the 2015 deal, also known as the JCPOA.

