UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iran Taking 'step In Right Direction'

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:43 PM

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran taking 'step in right direction'

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had taken "a step in the right direction" towards dealing with questions on its nuclear programme but cautioned that the issues have not been "completely addressed"

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had taken "a step in the right direction" towards dealing with questions on its nuclear programme but cautioned that the issues have not been "completely addressed".

Acting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Cornel Feruta told journalists in Vienna there had in the past few weeks been "engagement" from Iran on questions relating to its nuclear safeguards declarations to the agency.

He added that "engagement doesn't mean that the issues are completely addressed but it's a step in the right direction." Feruta said the relevant questions from the IAEA did not touch directlyon the faltering 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers but ratheron Iran's separate safeguards agreement with the agency.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Nuclear Vienna 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Cuba, Russia agree to enhance infrastructure coope ..

4 minutes ago

Five killed in Ukraine plane crash

4 minutes ago

Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Biden's ..

4 minutes ago

1,345 govt residential units retrieved from illega ..

54 seconds ago

Terrorist Attacks in Tula, Vladimir, Tambov, Voron ..

55 seconds ago

US, allies push Facebook for access to encrypted m ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.