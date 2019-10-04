UN nuclear watchdog says Iran taking 'step in right direction'

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had taken "a step in the right direction" towards dealing with questions on its nuclear programme but cautioned that the issues have not been "completely addressed"

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had taken "a step in the right direction" towards dealing with questions on its nuclear programme but cautioned that the issues have not been "completely addressed".

Acting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Cornel Feruta told journalists in Vienna there had in the past few weeks been "engagement" from Iran on questions relating to its nuclear safeguards declarations to the agency.

He added that "engagement doesn't mean that the issues are completely addressed but it's a step in the right direction." Feruta said the relevant questions from the IAEA did not touch directlyon the faltering 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers but ratheron Iran's separate safeguards agreement with the agency.