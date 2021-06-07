UN Nuclear Watchdog Urges Iran to Explain Particle Traces at Undeclared Sites

Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic watchdog, urged Iran on Monday to reveal the source of uranium particles discovered at four undeclared locations

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic watchdog, urged Iran on Monday to reveal the source of uranium particles discovered at four undeclared locations.

"I am deeply concerned that nuclear material has been present at the three undeclared locations in Iran and that the current locations of this nuclear material are not known by the agency," he said.

Grossi told the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of directors that Iran's written statement on the fourth site came without substantiating documentation.

He said that the presence of man-made uranium particles at these locations, including of isotopically altered particles, proved that nuclear material or equipment contaminated by it had been present there.

"I reiterate the requirement for Iran to clarify and resolve these issues without further delay by providing information, documentation and answers to the Agency's questions," Grossi stressed.

Iran's refusal to give the agency clarity on the nuclear material present seriously affects the agency's ability to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, he added.