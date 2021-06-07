UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Nuclear Watchdog Urges Iran To Explain Particle Traces At Undeclared Sites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:36 PM

UN Nuclear Watchdog Urges Iran to Explain Particle Traces at Undeclared Sites

Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic watchdog, urged Iran on Monday to reveal the source of uranium particles discovered at four undeclared locations

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic watchdog, urged Iran on Monday to reveal the source of uranium particles discovered at four undeclared locations.

"I am deeply concerned that nuclear material has been present at the three undeclared locations in Iran and that the current locations of this nuclear material are not known by the agency," he said.

Grossi told the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of directors that Iran's written statement on the fourth site came without substantiating documentation.

He said that the presence of man-made uranium particles at these locations, including of isotopically altered particles, proved that nuclear material or equipment contaminated by it had been present there.

"I reiterate the requirement for Iran to clarify and resolve these issues without further delay by providing information, documentation and answers to the Agency's questions," Grossi stressed.

Iran's refusal to give the agency clarity on the nuclear material present seriously affects the agency's ability to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear SITE

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

53 minutes ago

17 passenger of same family drowns in River Indus ..

2 minutes ago

TVET courses begin at Lok Virsa

2 minutes ago

Complete eradication of polio from society is nati ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Spoke With Ukraine President on Monday - Sul ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.