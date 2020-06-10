UN, OAS Experts Condemn Use of Force Against Reporters Covering Protests in US - Statement

United Nations monitors for freedom of expression and the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights condemned the use of force against journalists covering the recent protests in the United States against police brutality, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday

"We have received numerous reports of journalists attacked, harassed, arrested and detained in the course of their work covering protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States," the statement said. "The targeting of media workers with lethal or less-lethal force for doing their work is prohibited under international human rights law and contrary to best policing standards. Those violating such rules must be subject to accountability and disciplinary processes."